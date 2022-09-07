Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $66,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

