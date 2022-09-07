Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,085,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

