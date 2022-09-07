dFuture One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,914.00 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 92% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. dFuture has a market capitalization of $4,393.78 and approximately $20,914.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dFuture has traded down 92.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About dFuture

dFuture is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

