Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

NVS opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

