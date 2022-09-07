Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $182.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.88. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

