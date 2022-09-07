Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,178,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

