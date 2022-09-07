Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $661.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $661.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

