The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

