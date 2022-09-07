Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 741,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,282.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 985,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 944,464 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.