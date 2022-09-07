Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

