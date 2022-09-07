Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

