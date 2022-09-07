Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

