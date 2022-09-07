BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,477 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

