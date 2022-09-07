BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

