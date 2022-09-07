BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,960 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 84,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $203,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,365,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 208,693 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

