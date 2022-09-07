BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 26,962 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,962 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

