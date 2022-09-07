Novo (NOVO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $228,060.00

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novo has a total market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novo coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.
Novo Coin Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Novo Coin Trading
