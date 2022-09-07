CUBE One Day Volume Reaches $524,901.00 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. One CUBE coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. CUBE has a market capitalization of $62.50 million and approximately $524,901.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,750.46 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023479 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

