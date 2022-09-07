Metacoin Price Tops $0.0702 on Major Exchanges (METAC)

Metacoin (METAC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00030323 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00043887 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00085754 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003821 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network.

Metacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome.The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company.The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Facebook | YouTubeWhitepaper”

