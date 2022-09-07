ChainCade Self Reported Market Cap Hits $650,101.60 (CHAINCADE)

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, ChainCade has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainCade has a total market capitalization of $650,101.60 and approximately $41,407.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainCade coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.
About ChainCade
ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ChainCade Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHAINCADEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for ChainCade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainCade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.