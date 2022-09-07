Uniform Fiscal Object 1-Day Volume Tops $20,523.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

