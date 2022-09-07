NoLimitCoin (NLC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,717.00

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $448,069.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

