Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $10.02 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.02 or 0.00053470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $208.79 million and approximately $177,034.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.