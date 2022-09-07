GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GTLB. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 252.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $169,817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

