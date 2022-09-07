NAGA (NGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28,681.00

NAGA (NGC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One NAGA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. NAGA has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $28,681.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,750.46 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023479 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.