Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

Synopsys stock opened at $326.83 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.32 and a 200-day moving average of $316.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.73.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

