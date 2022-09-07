Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $131.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

