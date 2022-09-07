Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.05.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.0 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.