Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $486,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,414 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

