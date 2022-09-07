Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 82,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,104,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $245,642,000 after purchasing an additional 487,890 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

NASDAQ META opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $383.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

