Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Shopify by 47.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 39.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 222.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 13.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,986,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

SHOP opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

