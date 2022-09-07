Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.