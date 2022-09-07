Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

