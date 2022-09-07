BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,454 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $272.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.