BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $194.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.