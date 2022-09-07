Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.38% of Focus Financial Partners worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 225,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 51,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

