BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,530,000 after buying an additional 2,139,411 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at $124,175,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,380,000 after purchasing an additional 823,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $17,864,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.