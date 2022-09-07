BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 143,278 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143,278 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.