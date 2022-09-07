BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

MDLZ opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

