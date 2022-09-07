BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 11,657 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,845,000 after purchasing an additional 308,557 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

