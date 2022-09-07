BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,906 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.23% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 273,128 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

