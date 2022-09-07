BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $239.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

