United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 101.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 205,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of URI opened at $292.08 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.