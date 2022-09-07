BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

BAH stock opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

