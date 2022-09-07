BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

