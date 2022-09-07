BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.74. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

