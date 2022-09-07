ECOMI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $601,887.00 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $349.32 million and $601,887.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.80 or 1.00050000 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 coins and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.