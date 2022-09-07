AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

