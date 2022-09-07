NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

NN Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. NN Group has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $60.06.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

