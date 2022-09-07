Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:STEM opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Stem has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,042 shares of company stock worth $8,444,933. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after buying an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 27.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after buying an additional 1,549,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,825,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth about $30,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.